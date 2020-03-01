3 hours ago

A grandson of the late chief of Dagbon Ya-Na Yakubu Andani II is cautioning that the persistence by the Abudu Family to some Andani Chiefs to vacate their palace to allow funerals of some chiefs of the Abudu family in the Dagbon Namship to be performed constitutes a threat to the peace currently being enjoyed.

According to Dr Mahama Shaibu, the situation has the potential to spark trouble in Dagbon and deserves the government’s attention.

Addressing a press conference on behalf of the Andani youth in Tamale the Northern Regional on Saturday, Dr Shaibu alleged that some government officials are in the lead in the machinations.

He also alleged that a government official was at the palace in Yendi some weeks ago to persuade him to get the current Kpatinga Lana, Fuseni Ziblim to vacate his palace and allow what he described as the funeral of the self-styled Abudu chief to be performed.

Dr. Shaibu said the decision by the Andani family to leave the Gbewaa palace for the funeral of the late Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai was to usher in a new Dagbon and pave way for peaceful coexistence between the Abudus and the Andanis, adding that they are disappointed as a family by the recent developments.

He has also stated that these developments appear to question the sacrifices and gains made in ensuing peace returns to Dagbon.

According to him, reports they have received from Kpatinga indicate the area could be destabilised following arrangements to perform the funeral of an Abudu stalwart who was killed in recent clashes in the area.

However, Dr Shaibu urged the security to protect the peace currently being enjoyed in the area. He also called on the security in Gushegu to ensure the safety of the chief of Kpatinga Fuseini Ziblim and his family.