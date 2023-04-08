3 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is cautioning the general public, especially persons and organizations who are preventing staff of the company from getting access to their meters to desist from the act.

According to the power distribution company, it has noticed that some individual customers and companies have made it a point to lock out engineers of the company who are on a revenue mobilization drive from getting access to read their meters.

Briefing the media on recent developments on the nationwide mobilization exercise in Tema today, General Manager, Tema Region, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel indicated that “such obstructions are hindering the smooth operations and called on the general public to allow them to do their job.”

citifmonline.com