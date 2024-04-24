1 hour ago

The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has endorsed the 24-hour economy proposal by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.

National President of GRASAG Emmanuel Owusu is of the view that the policy has the potential to significantly transform Ghana’s market landscape.

He made the remarks at the unveiling of the GRASAG research report on “The 24-Hour Economy.”

He advised the NDC to consider the recommendations from the report if Mahama is elected president.

Emmanuel Owusu was hopeful the 24-hour economy would have a significant impact on information technology and access to the internet, which is crucial for the digital world.

"Implementing the 24-hour economy will increase productivity, create jobs, enhance service delivery, align Ghana’s socio-economic objectives, stimulate innovation, attract foreign direct investment, foster sustainable growth, and position Ghana as a global competitor.

“For prospects which in a way I’ve mentioned, it will also have some impact on information technology and now we are in a digital world and most of the things we do are driven by information technology and of course, once you are implementing a 24-hour economy, it will require that you improve the internet access.

“We already have a strong fibre, we may want to look at bettering our internet service. Recently when there was an internet crisis, we were really in deep waters. We are saying that if we want to implement a 24-hour economy, we might want to look at that," he said.

He continued “Implementing a 24-hour economy will increase productivity, create jobs, and enhance service delivery, aligns with Ghana’s socio-economic objectives. It will stimulate innovations, attract foreign drive investment, foster sustainable growth, and position Ghana as a global competitor.

“So, these are some of the views that our colleagues across the country have shared with us. We believe that the 24-hour economy is something that will transform the republic. We know that the former president has hinted, for us as GRASAG, it’s our prayer that when he gets the nod to become the president, he’ll consider some of these recommendations.”

About the 24-Hour Economy

The proposed 24-hour economy forms part of the NDC’s vision to build the Ghana We Want. Let me reiterate that our quest to build the Ghana we want together with you will be premised on:

Building an industrialized, inclusive, and resilient economy that creates well-paying jobs,

Creating an equitable, healthy, and prosperous nation,

Developing well-planned, safe communities while protecting the natural environment,

Building effective, efficient, and dynamic institutions for national development; and Strengthening Ghana’s role in African and international affairs.