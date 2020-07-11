47 minutes ago

Swiss side Grasshopper Club Zurich are keen on signing Ghanaian born Portuguese Asumah Abubakr-Ankra in the summer transfer window.

The forward has been in fine form for his lower tier side SC Kriens and that has alerted Grasshoper Club Zurich.

Asumah Abubakr is thought to be a priority signing for the Grasshopper Club Zurich in the next transfer window.

Grasshopper Club Zurich are close to qualifying for the Swiss Super League with seven games to spare and are planning for next season and the signing of the Ghana will refresh their forward line.

The player has been a revelation this season scoring 13 goals in 31 appearances in the Swiss Challenge League for his side SC Kriens.

He has in the past played Dutch sides MVV Maastricht and Willem II.

The 23 year old holds a Portuguese citizenship and has played for the European side at the U-19 level although he is eligible to play for Ghana.