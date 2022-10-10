1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana Karikari is delighted to have made his debut for his Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona.

The defensive midfielder came on in the 71s minute as a replacement for Miguel Veloso and eight minutes later was shown the yellow card.

"Made my @SerieA_ENdebut for@HellasVeronaFCtoday against #Salernitana. Grateful to Allah."

Ibrahim Sulemana is the fourteenth player from Settore Giovanile to play in the first team starting from the 2019/20 season.

He has been turning heads with his impressive form for the Primavera side of Hellas Verona and was rewarded with a debut last Sunday.

The youngster like many Ghanaian players in Italy is on the stables of the famed Arthur Legacy Sports management.

Hellas Verona is 18th on the Serie A table with five points after nine games.

Hellas Verona will face AC Milan this weekend in Serie A.