2 hours ago

Accra Great Olympics have announced that they have entered a sponsorship deal with the respected local entity McDan Group of Companies.

The business conglomerate which consist of a chain of businesses will now be the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League side.

The wholly owned Ghanaian company consists of transportation and logistics company with operations in freight forwarding and logistics provider for land transports, sea freight, air freight and contract logistics among others with its headquarters in Accra.

It has presence in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Equatorial Guinea.

The shipping unit of the company is the first and only Freight Forwarding Company to obtain the Air Carrier Licence in handling chartered cargo flights in Ghana and currently has the GSA for Global Aviation in West Africa.

In 2019, McDan's acquired license to operate a private jet section at the Kotoka International Airport.

The terms of the sponsorship is yet to be made public by both parties.

