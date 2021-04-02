1 hour ago

Great Olympics continued their fine form as they easily defeated a highly augmented Medeama side at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The host started the game with a dominant performance and perhaps should have won by a bigger margin as they created all the good openings in the game.

Great Olympics missed several key players through injury but they looked the likelier of the two sides to score a goal.

In the 36th minute a nice move with a superb dummy from Mudasiru played in the impressive Samuel Ashie Quaye who slotted the ball through the legs of the onrushing Medeama goalie Frank Boateng to open the scores.

Medeama should have equalized on the stroke of halftime after a move involving Prince Opoku Agyemang and Ahmed Toure ended with the Ghanaian striker taking a shot from a narrow angle instead of laying a pass for a tap in.

Great Olympics went into the break with a slim goal lead and it did not change even in the second half as they controlled the game and kept Medeama at arms length as they struggled in vain for the equalizer.

The win sends Great Olympics top of the Ghana Premier League table ahead of Karela who have a game in hand.