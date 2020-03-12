2 hours ago

Accra Great Olympics have blasted a "certain Joseph Langabel" over his "nonsensical behaviour" after their week 13 clash against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Joseph Langabel, who is the chief drummer for the Black Stars, is said to have hurled insults on the players of Greats Olympics after their 4-0 defeat to city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

An official statement from the Nungua-based club has condemned the treatment meted out the players by the self-acclaimed Olympics fan.

"A certain Joseph Langabel’s nonsensical behavior and abuse of our players immediately after our game against @HeartsOfOakGH yesterday has no place in modern game of football," the club said on its Twitter handle.

"The players who play for us are humans with blood flowing through veins who deserve some respect."

The club also condemned the security officers at the stadium, accusing them given an unfetted opportunity to the man to pour those unprintable words on the players.

They have called on the National Sports Authority to safeguard the security of sportsmen

"We further wish to condemn the act of the security officials at the stadium who gleefully watched the said Langabel carry out such condemnable acts of violence on our players, the statement added.

"We call on the NSA to safeguard the security of our sports men and women at the stadium!".

