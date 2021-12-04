1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics have announced a bumper sponsorship deal with revered local entity McDan Group of Companies.

The business conglomerate which consist of a chain of businesses will now be the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League side.

Great Olympics will earn $270,000 per year for three years during the contract.

The club will receive $100,000 of the money in cash, per season with the rest tied to performance related clauses.

Olympics will earn $100,000 more if they win the league, $50,000 if they win the FA Cup and $20,000 if they finish in the Top 4.

If the club competes in Africa and wins the CAF Champions League, their new sponsors McDan Group will invest a further $10 million into constructing a 30,000 seater stadium for the wonder club.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chief Executive of the McDan Group, Daniel Mckorley, says that he expects the club to perform and uplift the McDan brand.

“I expect Great Olympics not to disgrace me. I expect them to perform; and I expect them to respect the brand, the sponsor and the sponsorship package” he said.

“I don’t expect them to take this brand for granted. The brand alone has a lot of respect and now that we sponsor them, they must behave like McDan,” he concluded.

Head coach of the club, Annor Walker, expressed gratitude to the McDan Group for the sponsorship and says the deal has come at a timely time for the club.

“This came as a surprise and at a time that the club really needed a sponsor. I am very happy because this will motivate me and the players to do more than we have done before. Whenever there’s support, it motivates people to do more and this will really push us to achieve greater things,” he concluded.

The deal was announced at a well-patronized event at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Conference Room in Accra, with many former Great Olympics and Ghana players like Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, Augustine Arhinful, Emmanuel Armah ‘Senegal’ all in attendance.

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, and Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, were also at the ceremony.

The deal was brokered by Robert Coleman of Wembley Construction, who has indicated his intention and desire to help other clubs acquire corporate sponsorship.

Great Olympics are currently 5th on the Ghana Premier League table after five games in which they have won two, drawn two and lost one.

They host Bechem United in their next match on Sunday 5th December, 2021.