38 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics have fortified their technical team ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

Former Ghana International Felix Aboagye has been named as the new assistant coach of the Wonder club.

Until his appointment Felix Aboagye was the assistant coach of Inter Allies but was promoted to the head coach role last season but could not prevent the club from dropping into the second tier.

He will team up with the veteran head coach Annor Walker to consolidate the gains made by the Wonder club last season as they will be hoping to go better than last season's 6th position.

Felix Aboagye was relieved of his duties last month by the Eleven is to One club after they suffered relegation into division one.

He has in the past worked as an assistant coach to Yaw Acheampong at Elmina Sharks.