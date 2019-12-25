1 hour ago

Wonder Club Accra Great Olympics have appointed Prince George Koffie as their new trainer with the abrupt departure of Isaac Nii Armah

This move has been necessitated by the decision taken by Isaac Nii Armah to vacate his post as head coach of the club citing personal reasons.

With barely four days to the commencement of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season the Accra based club have acted swiftly in filling the vacant coaching position in the team.

This new was divulged by departed Isaac Nii Armah in an interview with Accra based Oman FM as he express his absolute confidence his successor will do a good job for the Mashi boys.

Isaac Nii Armah affirmed that his departure will in no way affect his players as he recommended his successor to the management of the club and knows he too well that he can perform.

" I believe it won’t affect them because the coach who has taken over now I was the one who recommended him to the club".

“I believe that if he will respect the work I have already done, then I believe he should have an easy job to do because the job is almost completed.” he said.

Great Olympics who gained entry into the Premier League through the boardroom will open their season against Ashantigold in Obuasi.