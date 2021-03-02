3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics have parted ways with nine players in the current transfer window.

In a statement released by the club on Tuesday afternoon, they thanked the nine players for their services to the club and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The statement read, “The club is announcing the departure of the players listed below. These are players who have served the club well and given their utmost best to ensure that the club maintains its status as one of the best in the land.

"This is the end of the line for them.

"We wish them well in their future endeavours.”



1. Ahmed Tijani



2. Sunday Alhassan



3. Mujeeb Hakeem



4. Roger Sackey



5. Mustapha Zakaria



6. Godfred Odametey



7. Maxwell Dodoo



8. Roland Grippman



9. Stephen Bruce Tagoe

The Wonder club have been inspirational this season with their impressive form beating Hearts and Kotoko while currently lying second on the league log with 27 points from 16 matches.