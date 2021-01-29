2 hours ago

Even before they kick a ball Accra Great Olympics have been promised a juicy financial package from their former vice chairman of the club Humphrey Williams should they beat bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

Bragging rights and ego will be at stake aside the impact a win will have on the fortunes of the two teams on Saturday in the capital derby.

Hearts will play against Great Olympics in a crunch fixture on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two clubs who are playing very well and occupying relatively respectable positions on the league log.

Hearts lie second on the league log with 16 points and look an improved side ever since Kosta Papic took over as head coach of the side.

Great Olympics who have been the ultimate yoyo club in recent times are also 7th on the table just a point adrift Hearts of Oak.

Both teams dropped points on match day 10 in their respective games and would want to return to winning ways with Hearts drawing 0-0 with Berekum Chelsea while Olympics were held at home by league leaders WAFA.

Speaking to Happy FM in an interview, Williams said “Immediately after the final whistle, I will join the team in the dressing room and deliver the package to them”.

“All they need to do is to ensure they beat Hearts of Oak and I will reward them handsomely.”

The last time both teams played was in the truncated 2019/2020 league where Olympics were thrashed 4-0.