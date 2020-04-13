26 minutes ago

Ghana Premier league side Great Olympics have added two players from lower tier side Asokwa Deportivo to their ranks.

The Accra based side are on a mission to bolster their squad for the resumption of the second round of the league as they have booted out 13 players.

Ebenezer Okyere and Charles Danso have signed for the struggling side on a two year deal after agreeing terms and completing a medical.

It is no wonder Great Olympics have been swift in swooping the two players as they were very impressive when they defeated Kotoko 2-1 in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 game at Obuasi.

Great Olympics are expected to sign more younger, hungry players in order to help them push up the table after struggling for much of the first round.

But for wining three points from the boardroom from Medeama Olympics were in the relegation zone but after the Medeama points are ninth on the league log.