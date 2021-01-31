2 hours ago

It was dubbed the Mantse derby or Derby de Capital but after 90 minutes, it was the wonder club who had the bragging rights after disposing of the tame challenge of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Two quick first half goals from the ever impressive Gladson Awako and Maxwell Abbey Quaye was enough for Accra Great Olympics to beat their city neighbours and older colleagues.

Hearts of Oak were outfoxed and outcoached by the smart tactics of their former assistant coach Yaw Preko who is now the head coach of the wonder club.

Gladson Awako converted a free kick from the left flank from about 20 yards into the top left corner of the goal before three minutes later Maxwell Abey Quaye added the second goal.

Ashie Quaye dispossed Frederick Ansah Botchway before crossing to his brother Abbey Quaye who connected home.

Hearts of Oak had half chances later on but goalkeeper Salifu Sead was equal to the task as he kept a clean sheey.

The win is the first for Great Olympics in this derby since 2004 as it has been a one sided derby for a long time.

Great Olympics are now third on the log with 18 points and Hearts are fourth with 16 points.