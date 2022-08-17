1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics is set for a legal tussle with their former coach Annor Walker who has departed the club for Samartex.

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex appointed former Accra Great Olympics coach Annor Walker as their new coach.

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore says that they have a contract with the veteran trainer and expect him to be in charge of the team during pre-season.

He adds that the club has written to ask him why he has been absent from training as he has not resigned from his position.

"We still have a contract with coach Annor Walker and he has not resigned too. You will hear from us soon because we have written to him to explain why he is not coming to training,'' Great Olympics CEO Oluboi Commodore is quoted to have told Angel 102.9 FM

The Olympics chief says that he is not aware of any contract between their head coach and FC Samartex.

"We don't know any contract between him and Samartex, it's like Ronaldo coming to play for Hearts of Oak in Ghana and has been registered."

He has been in charge of the wonder club since their promotion to the elite division but has now decided to change the scenery with Sareboi the new destination.

Annor Walker has signed a two-year deal with the Timber boys that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Walker previously coached local teams; Nania FC, Kpando Hearts of Lions and Berekum Chelsea.

He is currently the coach of the local Black Stars team called Black Galaxies.