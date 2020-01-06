3 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association has released a new logo ahead of the upcoming Division two league .

The RFA, the body in full control of the division two league makes a branding step as they want to change the phase of the league.

The logo is designed with the Ghanaian colors with a ball that signifies the game of football.

The Greater Accra RFA over the past decades, through the Division II league, has produced several too players who have gone on to achieve national and international stardom.

Players such as Hearts of Oak's Fredrick Ansah Botchway and Liberty Professionals goal keeper Kofi Baah have all in recent times played in the Greater Accra Second division for Charity Stars.