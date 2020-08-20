22 minutes ago

Greedy Black Stars players who earn millions of Ghana cedis after just ninety minutes must look back at the local communities they come from and give back to them this is according to former Minister for Sports Mallam Yusif Issah.

Most often than not Black Stars players have been accused for only playing for the money on offer and not for the love of the nation.

Bonus payments for the Black Stars has on numerous occasions been an issue of national discussion.

"It is disappointing to see our players making millions of money and not give back to the society” he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

“Look at what Sadio Mane is doing in his home town in Senegal.”

These players must give back to society the society.”

“At least they played some clubs before going professional.

They shouldn't be greedy. They must give back to the society"

In 2014, during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, players of the Black Stars threatened to boycott the third game against Portugal if they were not paid their appearance fees and other bonuses.

Many had to be eventually flown on a charter plane to the team Brazil causing a lot of shame and bad press for the nation.

Since those events the good will the team once enjoyed from Ghanaians has now disappeared.