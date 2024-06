8 hours ago

As part of nationwide Green Ghana Day tree planting exercise, Challenging Heights has planted 3,000 trees to restore the green nature of the environment.

The seedlings were planted at its recovery centre.

Head of Monitoring and Evaluation, Abena Annan said their aim is to ensure that the environment becomes convinient to live.

She therefore appealed to the public to plant trees

Some of the staff of Challenging Hieght who joined the exercise also urged others to plant trees.