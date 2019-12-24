55 minutes ago

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday held its annual delegates congress at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Site, La, Accra.

The theme for the congress was: “We Have Performed Better – 4 More To Do More.”

Speaking at the Conference, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyepong said, "for those who have made up their minds that they will not vote, they should go to the Jubilee House and look at the green grass infront of the edifice. In 2015/2016 Mahama's green grass was brown grass; that is the difference between Akufo-Addo and Mahama".

According to him, when Mahama was in office, the grass infront of the Jubilee House was brown but now thanks to Akufo-Addo’s government, it is green.

"If you don’t help Akufo-Addo to make Ghana better, when Mahama comes he will sell off the country," he alleged.

He went further to explain why Ghanaians should not vote for the former President.

Listen to Kennedy Agyapong below.