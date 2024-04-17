4 hours ago

Greg Vanney, coach of the Los Angeles Galaxy, has lauded the versatility of Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil following his standout performance in a new position against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Paintsil, typically deployed as a forward, was tasked with a different role in the recent match, starting as the main attacker before transitioning to the flanks.

Despite the positional change, the 26-year-old excelled, contributing a goal and an assist to Galaxy's 3-1 victory on the road.

Vanney praised Paintsil's adaptability, noting his intelligent movement and excellent work rate throughout the game.

“I think it’s the personnel that we have, the commitment that we do to each other, [and] the hard work that we’ve put in,” Fagundez told the MLS media.

He highlighted the strategic decision to shift Paintsil back to the outside in the latter stages, resulting in a goal that ultimately secured the win.

"We are all working hard for each other and I think that's what's making us a really good team. Our attack is unbelievable like always.

"Like I said, now we just have to work defensively all together and set pieces are the number one thing that we really need to work on. If we cover that, we'll be one of the best teams.”

Reflecting on his performance, Paintsil expressed his commitment to team success and credited his individual achievements to the collective efforts of the Galaxy squad.

While acknowledging the possibility of being considered for the MVP award, he emphasized that team success remains his primary focus.

Paintsil's seamless transition to a new position highlights his versatility and value to the Galaxy's lineup, positioning him as a key player in their quest for success in the MLS.