France-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei has signed a three-year contract with Belgian club Standard Liege, ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 28-year-old striker joins Standard Liege from French side Clermont Foot.

Standard Liege confirmed Kyei's arrival with a statement: "Standard de Liège and Grejohn KYEI have reached an agreement: the French striker has just signed a 3-season contract with our club. Our club welcomes Grejohn and wishes the best in our colours."

Kyei began his career in France with Stade Reims before moving to Switzerland to play for Servette FC. During his career, he also had a loan spell at RC Lens.

Over the past two seasons with Clermont Foot, Kyei scored 12 goals in 79 appearances, although the club was relegated to Ligue 2.

Kyei's move to Standard Liege marks a new chapter in his career as he looks to make an impact in the Belgian Pro League.