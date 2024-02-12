2 hours ago

In a thrilling French Ligue 1 clash, Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei emerged as the hero for Clermont Foot, securing a crucial point against Brest on Sunday.

Kyei, 27, made a significant impact coming off the bench in the 66th minute, immediately finding the back of the net to equalize the scoreline.

The first half at Stade Gabriel-Montpied ended in a gripping goalless draw, setting the stage for an even more exciting second half. Brest took the lead five minutes into the latter period, courtesy of Pierre Lees-Melou's finish from Bradley Locko's pass.

However, Kyei had different plans, ensuring Clermont Foot salvaged a point on home turf with a well-taken goal in the 69th minute.

This vital contribution highlighted Kyei's goal-scoring prowess, marking his second goal in 17 appearances this season.

The match witnessed late drama as Elbasan Rashani and Marco Bizot received red cards in the dying moments, adding intensity to an already enthralling encounter.

Despite Kyei's heroics, Clermont Foot remains at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table with 16 points after 21 matches. The team, winless in their last three games, now looks to stage a comeback when they face Rennes on February 18, 2024.