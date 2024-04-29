2 hours ago

French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei put in a stellar performance to lead Clermont Foot to a convincing 4-1 victory over Stade Reims in the French Ligue 1.

Starting in the lineup, the 28-year-old played a pivotal role as his team secured a commanding win on home soil.

Kyei showcased his quality by providing an assist, contributing significantly to Clermont Foot's dominance over Reims at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied.

The hosts took the lead in the 31st minute through Muhammed-Cham Saracevic, who converted from the penalty spot.

However, Reims quickly responded, with Keito Nakamura equalizing just two minutes later.

Both teams headed into halftime level at 1-1, setting the stage for a thrilling second half.

Clermont Foot demonstrated their determination to secure victory, with Saracevic once again finding the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 56th minute to put his side in the lead.

Kosovo international Elbasan Rashani then took center stage, scoring twice to seal the crucial win for the hosts.

He capitalized on Kyei's assist to score his first goal in the 79th minute before adding another in stoppage time to secure victory for Clermont Foot.

In the French Ligue 1 this season, Kyei has showcased his talent with two goals and an assist in 23 appearances, further establishing himself as a key player for his team.