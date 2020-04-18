2 hours ago

DUISBURG, GERMANY - AUGUST 11: Hans Nunoo Sarpei of Greuther Fuerth on the bench prior to the DFB Cup first round match between MSV Duisburg and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on August 11, 2019 in Duisburg, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

The German league is mulling about resuming football activities in the country with matches in Bundesliga 2 and other lower tier leagues set to start in an empty stadium.

If this happens, SpVgg Greuther Fürth will have to run in midfield without its well-established centerpiece.

Most of their key players are sidelined either by injury or suspension and they comes Ghanaian player Hans Nunoo Sarpei who has been an able deputy for the team whenever called upon.

Cloverleaf coach Stefan Leitl prefers to occupy the central midfield with Paul Seguin and Sebastian Ernst. Both are considered to be reliable, strong in running and tackling.

As a six, Seguin plays the more defensive part, fills gaps and is woven into the game structure with his overview and his passes.

Ernst is the more offensive part as eighth, can also play in the half positions in a diamond and shines with a lot of struggle and kilometers in both directions.

In short: Seguin and Ernst are the heart of the Fürth midfield.

Should the ball roll again in the 2nd Bundesliga, the game association must improvise right here: Ernst is blocked for the next league game due to a 5th yellow card.

A compulsory break that comes at the wrong time. Before the corona-related interruption of play, the 25-year-old left foot with two goals in two games also caused an offense. It is also valuable for the run-intensive white-green system.

Sarpei has played 17 games so far this season with most of them from the substitutes bench.