The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has explained that the nationwide power shutdown that occurred on Sunday [March 7, 2021] was due to a challenge in the power system.

The company in a statement said its Technical team is currently working to restore power supply to all Bulk supply Points (BSPs) in the country.

It also explained that the company “is also working to ascertain the reasons behind the total system shutdown and will update the relevant stakeholders in due course.”

There was a nationwide power shutdown on Sunday afternoon at about 2:10. Many people took to the social media to react to the unannounced power shutdown. Power has since been restored in many parts of the country following GRIDCo's statement.

Source: graphic.com.gh