3 hours ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has released a statement apologizing for Ghana's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup currently underway in Qatar.

Ayew missed a crucial penalty that would have seen Ghana go ahead in the first half before the South Americans took the lead moments later.

The Al Sadd forward revealed the news in a social media post, adding that he had also experienced tragedy during the tournament, with his godson Adam sadly passing away the day before Ghana faced Portugal earlier in the competition.

He wrote on Instagram: "Our final group match result was not what we were looking forward to in the tournament, but unfortunately it ended up this way.

"I am very, very proud of all my teammates for putting up a wonderful team spirit on and off the pitch, for our country Ghana.

"Personally, it has been very difficult moments for me in the past few days. I lost my godson the morning before the Portugal game, and my daughter was also rushed to the hospital after the Uruguay (game). Thanks to the Almighty Allah, she’s getting better.

"This difficult moments will inspire me to come back stronger and better in the future, and so I believe, will the Black Stars.

"In our true Ghanaian spirits, WE WILL NEVER SAY DIE, UNTIL THE BONES ARE ROTTEN, WO KUM APEM A, APEM BEBA. Thank you all for your prayers and unwavering support.

"REST IN PEACE ADAM."