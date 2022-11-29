53 minutes ago

The Portuguese football team starting to prepare for Friday's game against South Korea on Tuesday, the last game in the group stage of the 2022 Mundial, after having secured qualification for the round of 16.

The day after the triumph over Uruguay (2-0), with which they 'stamped' their passage to the next stage, Portugal has a training session scheduled for 12:00 local time (09:00 in Lisbon), in the center of training sessions in Al-Shahaniya, on the outskirts of Doha, with the first 15 minutes open to journalists, with no statements by any player expected.

As has happened, the starters in the match against the South Americans should limit themselves to recovery work, with the exception of Nuno Mendes, who was injured at the end of the first half and had to be replaced by Raphaël Guerreiro.

The Paris Saint-Germain left-back will undergo medical tests to assess the extent of the physical problem in his left leg, joining Otávio and Danilo Pereira, also injured, in the unavailable batch.

In view of these constraints, coach Fernando Santos should have only 12 athletes in training, including the four who were released during the second half against 'celeste' (Rafael Leão, Palhinha, Matheus Nunes and Gonçalo Ramos).

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday, with two goals from Bruno Fernandes, and secured qualification for the round of 16, occupying the leadership of Group H, with six points, ahead of Ghana, which has three, while Uruguayans and South Korea both have one.

The 'quinas' team will face the South Koreans on Friday, on the third and final round of the group stage, in a game scheduled for the Education City Stadium, in Doha, starting at 18:00 local time (15:00 in Lisbon).