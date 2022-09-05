2 hours ago

A group calling itself Ashanti Patriots For Action is calling for a thorough investigation into a bribery allegation made on a widely circulated tape by a popular serial caller of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium.

The voice believed to be Appiah Stadium in what appears to be a telephone conversation spilt beans about some members of his party who are in bed with the ruling government.

He alleged that the National Communications Officer of the National NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, took him along to some top NPP men to collect money.

In the 7minutes, 29 seconds conversation Appiah Stadium also alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama is making efforts to ‘buy’ some journalists in the Ashanti Region for his party’s benefits.

Appiah Stadium was heard saying the Ashanti Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Abass Nurudeen was sent by John Mahama with $2000 to be given to Nana Jantuah, a morning show host of Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

Reacting to the claims, the Ashanti Patriots For Action in a statement sighted by Peacefmonline.com is calling for Mr Mahama to be investigated for the bribe allegation.

“These are very serious revelations which require immediate action by relevant state agencies, especially the security services,” a portion of the statement read.

Signed:

*Lawrence Agyarko, * 0201400400

Convenor

Nimoh Jesus, 0541808863

Communication Officer

Yeboah Evans, 0245886869

Secretary

Nkrumah Paul, 0556844165

Director of Research