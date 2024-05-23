1 hour ago

The Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Inclusive Governance has threatened to initiate legal action if the sale of hotels by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong, is not stopped.

The coalition has raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the transaction and demanded details on how Rock City, owned by Mr Acheampong won the bid to purchase SSNIT’s 60 percent shares in four hotels.

A member of the coalition, Edem Senanu announced their plans in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

“There has been an illegality, so one has to review the process. So I don’t think that the horse has bolted. I think there is still an opportunity. SSNIT itself has said it recognises and acknowledges that CHRAJ is investigating, and I think that is the way to go. Our position is that fundamentally, the reasons we have been provided raise red flags, let alone the processes and methodology.

“What the money is going to be used for, how it is going to generate the objectives they set out to achieve. There is no clarity on any of these. I think that there is still time to make amends if we as a country want to do that,” he stated.

Mr Senanu continued, “If we get to the point where we think that it is necessary to take court action, we will discuss that and look into it, but we haven’t been to court. If we have to, we will get to a point where we assess that the Coalition needs to do that. That is definitely an option that will be explored.”