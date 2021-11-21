1 hour ago

Protesters are expected to hit the streets of Ghana’s capital Accra to register their displeasure over the government’s budget for the year 2022, Daily Mail GH has reported.

The demonstration, slated for November 26, is led by pressure group FixTheCountry Movement, which has already described aspects of the budget as “ridiculous”.

On Wednesday, November 17, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the 2022 Budget estimates to Parliament for approval.

As part of his presentation, he indicated that government wants to abolish all road tolls and the imposition of a 1.75% E-levy on all electronic transactions.

These two items in the Budget have since sparked a series of debates in public discourse, with many splitting hairs on the said proposals, amongst others.

The group also maintains the 2022 Budget smacks of “purposeful deceit” and “the absence of truth and genuine accountability”, a situation the convenors say they will not tolerate.

They are, therefore, imploring the 275 MPs to outrightly reject the 2022 Budget estimates, which were tabled before Parliament on November 17.

The group indicated in a statement that the police in Accra have begun holding talks with them ahead of the event.