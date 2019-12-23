1 hour ago

The Chief Justice nominee, Justice Anin Yeboah is expected to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee today, December 23, 2019, to be vetted.

The vetting was initially scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2019, a date the Minority vehemently opposed on grounds that the time between the dates of appointment and vetting was limited, hence its decision to boycott the exercise.

An agreement was reached after Parliament, following further consultations, agreed to reschedule the vetting for Monday, December 23, 2019.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Thursday, appointed Justice Anin Yeboah as Chief Justice. His appointment is, however, subject to Parliamentary approval.

Put vetting on hold

Meanwhile, the Executive Director for the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson wants Parliament to put on hold, the vetting of Justice Anin Yeboah to allow for CHRAJ to complete investigations on a petition against the nominee.

Mr. Mensah had alleged that Justice Anin Yeboah has not disclosed his assets and liabilities as required by law.

According to him, the approval of Justice Anin Yeboah will be contrary to article 286 of the 1992 Constitution which demands that a public officer declares all assets or liabilities in a written document to the Auditor General.

Article 286 of the constitution of Ghana states that: “A person who holds a public office mentioned in clause (5) of this Article shall submit to the Auditor-General a written declaration of all property or assets owned by, or liabilities owed by, him whether directly or indirectly.”

The public offices to which the provisions of this article apply are those of the President of the Republic; the Vice-President of the Republic; the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and a Member of Parliament; Minister of State or Deputy Minister; Chief Justice, Justice of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairman of a Regional Tribunal, the Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice and his Deputies and all judicial officers.

ABCNewsgh