Planing Officer from some districts MMDAs, Civil Society Organizations, (CSO) have been schooled on standard of Service Delivery in their Various Assemblies.

They were also urged to make it a mandate or prioritize engaging end users in the project formulation at the conception and planing stages.

Planning officers must offer every group, particularly the vulnerable, children, aged, including major stakeholders the opportunity to contribute their views and concerns in the quest to solving their developmental problems.

Speaking at the training in Koforidua, Mr. Bernard Anabah the public Policy and Advocacy specialist for GSAM said the new focus which emphasizes citizens participation in measuring quality of service delivery in some critical areas including water and sanitation, Health, Basic Schools, delivery is hoped to improve accountability, transparency and performance at the local government level.

He added that , the move is to strengthen citizen's oversight in the service delivery.

And for effective delivery and results, GSAM activity, funded by USAID organised a trainer of trainers workshop to equip participants made up of planing Officers from the MMDAs with Basic quality standards for ensuring service delivery facilities.

He said Ghana Strengthening Accountability Mechanisms ( GSAM) activity has shifted it's focus from monitoring capital projects which it has engaged in since 2014 to 2020.

And has been monitoring effective service delivery at the local level to help measure the impacts of the projects on the beneficiaries.

The Volta Regional Economic planning officer, Rev. Isaac Adza Tettey speaking to participants said, he believes such engagements would help to develop a Sense of community ownership and address the issue or residents denying the use or patronizing of some completed projects because they feel left out at the Early stage of the projects construction.

Rev. Isaac Adza again indicated that the planning officers must make it a duty to adhere to the planning guidelines from the national development planning commission in the preparations of their medium term development plan in order to achieve good results.

According to him the local government service council has set out service delivery standards for adoption by MMDAs in performing their duties, and including participation, professionalism, transparency, client focus , efficient and effective use of resources, as well as accountability.

Thus it is important they apprise themselves with these standards to meet the aspirations of the people in the performance of their duty.

Source: peacefmonline.com