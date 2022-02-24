2 hours ago

Workers of GTP are demonstrating for the removal of their new Managing Director (MD), Fatoumata Doro.

Clad in red, the agitated workers hoisted placards and chanted war songs to demonstrate their pleasure at the development.

Inscriptions on the placards include: ‘Fatuo must go’, ‘Profitability demands smart hiring’ and a leader with a lack of understanding of the textile business challenges and opportunities’ among others.

Vlisco Ghana Group, owners of GTP appointed Fatoumata Doro as the first female MD since the inception of the company in 1966. She took over from Erik van der Staaij who has now been appointed Non-executive chairman.

But her appointment, the workers claim, has done the company which has been revamped with government support more harm than good.

Some of the aggrieved workers spoke on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

“She has appointed new directors and is planning to buy 10 Toyota Fortuners for all of them while they are directors already doing their jobs,” one of the staff stated.

Another also claimed majority of the new directors who are to start work on March 1, 2022 don’t have an office.

“All attempts by our union leaders to get Madam Fatoumata Doro to rescind her decision has fallen on deaf ears; we are really suffering,” they bemoaned.

The aggrieved GTP workers warned of dire consequence if management decides to retain Fatoumata Doro as MD.