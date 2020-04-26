1 hour ago

The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) is to be renamed the Ghana Communications Technology University.

Professor Emmanuel Ohene-Afoakwa, the President of the GTUC, said this in Accra, when he on behalf of the University presented COVID-19 relief support to more than 300 of its resident international students and some needy Ghanaian students, who were already receiving scholarship from the Institution.

He extended his appreciation to Government, the President and Parliament about the fact the GTUC, which was now going to be named as the Ghana Communications Technology University has been added to the Public Universities' Bill.

"We are very happy and we grateful to the President and then to the Government about this inclusion, and therefore, we know that once the Public Universities' Bill is passed, automatically, Ghana Communications Technology University will become fully fledged public university and then we will begin to received support from the Government."

The relief items presented to the students include bags of rice, tubers of yam, cooking oil, tomato paste, bottled mineral water, spaghetti, facemasks and alcohol based hand sanitizers.

The items forms part of the first batch of donation to be made by the GTUC from an amount of GH¢100,000.00, which had been set aside by Management to provide support to international students, who are currently in resident on campus and some needy Ghanaian students.

Mr Joel Koume, President, GTUC International Students Association, expressed his gratitude to Management of the GTUC for the kind gesture.