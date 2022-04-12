5 hours ago

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has admonished media company TV3 Network to protect the reputation that has seen it cement its place as one of the leading television networks in the country.

According to him, as TV3 celebrates 25years of success it is imperative that the management of the company continue to guard against occurrences that have the potential to undermine the reputation of credibility it has built over the years.

He gave the admonition at the 25th-anniversary launch of the television station in Accra on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

“The next 25 years are more important than the past 25 years. And over the next 25 years one of the things, you should pay attention to is your risks. What are the risks you face as a business? In our industry one of the risks, I think you should pay attention to is reputation risk.

“Reputation risk is the end product of what your staff as individuals or group of staff or the corporate programming may churn out. And so, as we excite ourselves today and celebrate, I want to draw your attention to that the 25 years are ahead of you."

"Look out for the risks that your face and how to mitigate those risks. So that 25 years down the line, we can join you for more celebrations,” he said.

This the Minister challenged the network to sustain its strong track record in the country’s media space and continue to produce relevant content for both local and international viewers.