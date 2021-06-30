18 minutes ago

The Gubglan Youth Chief of Teshie Original Nii Martey Laryea I, as part of giving back to society, on Friday 25th June 2021 donated about 300 chairs and an undisclosed amount to the Authorities at the Teshie Technical Training Center (TTTC).

Original Nii Martey I speaking to journalists after his philanthropic gesture said that giving back to society has been his childhood dream.

"As we are all aware as a leader I have to start doing something for my community before an outsider would also come on board and support. This is not the first time I'm doing this for the good people of Teshie. It's something that I have been doing and I will continue to do them".

The Businessman cum Philanthropist now the Youth Chief of Gbugblan in Teshie, Accra also called on indigenes from Teshie to give back to the people as part of their contribution to the development of the area.

The Principal of Teshie Technical Training Centre Mr Isaac Asamoah on behalf of the school expressed their profound gratitude to Original Nii Martey Laryea I and said the Chairs and the cash came at the time they were needed most.

" On behalf of the school, we want to say a very big thank you to Nii Martey Laryea I for this kind gesture. We need the type of Nii to develop our communities and as it has been said that one hand cannot cover the eyes of God, we are therefore appealing to cooperate bodies, individuals to emulate Original Nii Martey Laryea I and come to our aid because for foresee that with such gestures we can develop our communities by ourselves without depending on the central government".

The PTA Chairman of the school Mr Joseph Amartey also added that individuals like Original Nii Martey Laryea I must be commended for taking it upon themselves to develop and give back to their communities.

"I have been following him for a while and I must say that he will never lack because of what I witnessed last year when he paid the bills for the patients at the LEKMA Hospital part of his birthday celebrations. He being the youth chief for the Gugblan quarter will pave way for the youths because a lot of employment among other opportunities will be created within them.