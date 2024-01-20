15 minutes ago

After a draw with Cameroon in their opening game of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023, Guinea clinched a win against Gambia.

The first half saw few chances created by both teams, with the deadlock finally broken in the 70th minute by Aguibou Camara.

Camara, aged 22, capitalized on a brilliant team play, receiving a pass from Morgan Guilavogui and slotting in the opening goal.

Despite Gambia introducing attackers Mohamed Badamosi and Ali Sowe in search of an equalizer, Guinea's defense remained resilient.

With this victory, Guinea has accumulated 4 points from two games, currently holding the second position in the group.

They are set to face Senegal at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday, January 23.

Gambia, without any points, will play against Cameroon in their final group game on the same day.