The military junta led by Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya took over power from President Alpha Conde on the 5th September 2021, after the military thought President Alpha Conde was abusing power.

Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, the head of the military junta, has restored the hope of the people of Guinea by sanitizing the system.

In making the Guinea system of governance work again, Col. Doumbouya has retired many civil servants who are due for retirement, but due to the inactive system still at the post to retirement.

Despite the military junta, the rule of law is working, where there is no discrimination when it comes to the application of the law.

And Ghana under President Nana Addo, Ghanaians have witnessed a lot of abuse of power and impunity under the regime of Nana Addo.

The current brouhaha around 2022 budget, approved or rejected is a crisis under the watch of Nana Addo. Laws are broken every day under Nana Addo.

Do we have democracy as a nation?

Are we under a military junta? or Democratic dictator?

Source: Eghnews.com