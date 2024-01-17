12 hours ago

Guinness World Records has issued a response to the Ghanaian event organizer, Afua Asantewaa, who aimed to break a new record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Confirming that they are currently in the process of reviewing Afua’s evidence, Guinness World Records has assured that the results will be announced soon.

The acknowledgment from Guinness World Records came after a TikTok user, cute_gyebuaxx, inquired about the status of Afua’s singing marathon attempt in a comment on a TikTok post announcing a record holder.

In reply, the World Record stated, “We’ve been reviewing Afua’s evidence and will be letting her know the results soon.”

Afua Asantewaa successfully concluded her Guinness World Record attempt on December 29, 2023, having sung continuously for an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

This achievement surpassed the previous record of 105 hours, held by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare since 2012.

Following her marathon singing feat, Afua Asantewaa submitted the evidence of her performance to Guinness World Records on January 6, 2024.

Now, the global authority on record-breaking achievements is in the process of verifying the attempt and will soon disclose the official results.

