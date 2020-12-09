3 hours ago

The Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) party has reportedly called President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to concede defeat in the just-ended election.

The Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin disclosed this in a Facebook post.

The presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Henry Herbert Lartey has reportedly also conceded defeat.

Mr. Lartey, according to Mr. Arhin congratulated President Akufo-Addo for supposedly emerging victorious in the election.

“The Presidential candidate of the GCPP, Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey, has just called President Akufo-Addo to concede defeat and congratulate him on his victory in the presidential election.”

The Electoral Commission (EC) has not officially announced the winner of the presidential election.

In an announcement, Jean Mensah, the Chairperson of the EC, said they had received the results of 14 out of the 16 regions.

The EC has confirmed 7 of the results received from those regions.