Gunshots were reportedly fired at a voter registration center in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central region.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei who is monitoring the process reported that, the gunshots were fired by some men believed to be guarding the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate, Horace Ekow Ewusi.

The multiple shots on Thursday morning were to prevent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from registering a group of people at the centre.

The people were reportedly bused from Moree in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency.

The NPP members at the center vowed not to allow them to register in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

This resulted in a misunderstanding between NPP and NDC members and the subsequent firing of gunshots.

The NDC constituency Youth Organizer, Godfred Onso Nyanmeye’s phone, was seized during the altercation, making the situation worse.

Mr Ewusi was dragged into his car and drove away after a group of people chased him from the registration center.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made.