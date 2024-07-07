4 hours ago

Police from the Greater Accra Region have reportedly fired live bullets to disperse a crowd in the Domeabra community after storming the area for an operation.

Residents of Domeabra and Danchira clashed with a team of Police officers and alleged land guards from Accra when they attempted to evict the residents from a disputed land.

According to some affected victims who spoke to Adom News, a man named Asare is claiming ownership of half of the entire Danchira and Domeabra communities.

The Police officers are said to have fired gunshots to disperse the crowd after angry youth blocked the road to prevent them and the land guards from leaving the community.

In an interview with Adom News, Supi of the Domeabra community, Nii Supi Ashaley, revealed that, Asare is claiming the Danchira community and extending it to Domeabra without a court order.

Supi Ashaley called on the government to intervene and stop the illegal eviction.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman for Danchira Electoral Area, Ebenezer Ahotor, condemned the act and called on the IGP to intervene to avoid bloodshed.