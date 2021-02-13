2 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei, affectionately called Guru in showbiz circles has today, February 12, 2021, acquired a 20 acre land in Adukro-Abetema, Eastern Region.

Information gathered by zionfelix.net indicates that this land is going to be used for the construction of a whole city which will be called the ‘NKZ CITY’.

The rapper took to his social media pages to share this great with his fans and added photos and videos of the moment he and his team went to inspect the land earlier today.

From the video he shared online, Guru appeared very happy with the land the elder of the Adukro-Abetema town gave him.

Guru also indicated that this acquisition of the land and the impending city he is about to build is just his way of motivating the ‘ghetto youths’

“I just Acquired a 20 Acre of Land at Adukro-Abetema to build the “NKZ CITY” Thanks for supporting the DREAM #WHOBORNDOG. Just wanna motivate every Ghetto Youth,” Guru captioned the video he shared on Facebook.