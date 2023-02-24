1 hour ago

Australian-Based Record Label, Indi Royal Group of Companies, has officially signed celebrated Hiplife/Hip Hop artiste Guru Nkz on a 6-year deal which begins from 2023 to 2029.

Indi Royal Group of Companies (IRGC) will represent his music and distribution across Africa, Europe, Australia and America.

The partnership between Guru Nkz and Indi Royal Group of Companies is to introduce Guru Nkz’s eclectic sound and Ghanaian music culture to new audiences around the world.

The deal will also see Guru Nkz work with other well-known international artistes and also tour the world.

Guru is known for his contemporary hiplife rap style that combines English and Ghanaian languages.

Source: citifmonline