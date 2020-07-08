2 hours ago

Executives of the Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA), on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, paid a working visit to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as part of the leadership’s efforts towards building a healthy relationship with the federation.

The GUSA delegation was led by President Shaibu Tanko. Other members of the delegation included Dr. Dominic Otoo, Vice President, Timothy Mensah, Organizing Secretary and Ali Ibrahim, Financial Secretary. The rest are Asante Forkuo, Public Relations Officer, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu and Baba Apidogo both co-opted members.

The visit was purposely to introduce the Executives to the GFA, deliberated on issues of mutual benefit to both parties and also to strengthen an already existing relationship.

During the roundtable discussion, GUSA’s leadership touched on how best academics could be merged with sports to sustain a healthy relationship and how best the GFA could contribute logistically and financially towards GUSA and World University Games.

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku, on behalf of the Executive Council, welcomed the delegation and stressed on how essential sports is to the society and how relationships of such calibre could propel football to the next level in terms of development.

He reiterated the need to bridge the knowledge gap by engaging stakeholders via such relationships to impact knowledge on players saying; the industry can glow if we close the gap even at the Premier League level.

President Kurt Okraku reaffirmed the GFA’s commitment to such relations, welcoming a reunion and to co-exist for mutual benefits. He also acknowledged all contributions and concerns raised by the GUSA Leadership and assured that they will be passed on to the Executive Council for further deliberations and the outcome communicated to them accordingly.