University of Education, Winneba student William Amponsah has smashed the 5,000 metres record by clocking a time of fourteen minutes 19 seconds in the Men’s division of the 2020 GUSA Games.

The 21-year-old took nearly one minute off the previous best of fourteen minutes 59 seconds, which was set by Malik Yakubu, who eventually came second in Wednesday's contest.

Speaking to the media after his exceptional exploits and groundbreaking record, William Amponsah reveals that it is something he’s set to do and it took meditation to deliver on his target.

“It is something I’ve planned to do for a long time and I’m so glad that God made come through for me.

“I meditate on God’s words when I’m racing and it helped me throughout the race.

Answering to what he tends to achieve, Amponsah who rised to fame after winning the first edition of the Asante Akyem marathon, says he plans to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

“I started in JHS 2. I won everything and I’ve reached this far [GUSA Games]. This year is the Tokyo Olympic Games and I’m targeting to get there,” he said after the victory.

Amponsah in 2018 got the chance to pitch his strength against other professionals in the Dubai marathon as part of his prize for winning the maiden Asante Akyem Marathon challenge in 2017.

He already has the 2019 Millennium marathon glory under his defense, making him a very huge figure to beat in this year's GUSA games.

He is billed to run for the 10,000 metre race on Friday, coming in another face-to-face contest with Yakubu, who runs for the University of Cape Coast.

The Ghana University Sports Association Games ends on the 10th January, 2020.