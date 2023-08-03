3 hours ago

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has called on the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to suspend the implementation of its new tariffs.

Instead, the association has asked the GPHA to “engage stakeholders as the adverse impact of these increases would further compound the high cost of doing business.”

This was contained in a statement signed and issued in Accra on Wednesday by the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng.

“The attention of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has been drawn to astronomical increases in Port Tariffs, that have been announced by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).”

“The announcement comes as a surprise to our members, who continue to reel under the effects of the many taxes and levies that have been introduced in recent times, as well as the economic challenges plaguing the country,” Mr Obeng said.

He further said that the port authorities themselves had been complaining about low traffic at the country’s ports due to the high cost of doing business.

As such, he added that “this decision would further influence increases in shipping line charges.”

Source: citifmonline.com