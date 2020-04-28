1 hour ago

Mr Clement Boateng, the National Organizer, Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has expressed satisfaction about the compliance level of members to wear face masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I am currently on the ground and I can say about 70 percent of traders are complying with the directive of wearing face masks to transact business,” he said.

The government had issued directives to guide the production and mandatory wearing of the face masks. It directed commercial vehicles to operate with a minimal number of passengers and urged businesses and supermarkets to adhere to the social distancing protocols.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the level of compliance, Mr Boateng said members were complying with the directive, adding that ‘the traders are aware of their safety and the need to adhere to the orders’.

“I was pleased to see posters display on shops at Abossey Okai with the inscription ‘No Masks, No Entry’, which encourages customers on the need to wear the masks before entry into the shops for business purposes”.

Mr Boateng said the Association was intensifying education on the directives to its members, adding that since the mandatory wearing of the face marks began today, he was optimistic that by tomorrow the compliance level would increase.

“We have informed our various executives to disseminate the information to their members because we believe that effective education is key to achieving the purpose of the directive.”

Responding to question on traders who failed to wear the face masks, Mr Boateng said they would have no option than to engage the security agencies to ensure compliance, but was hopeful members would adhere to the orders.

On social distancing protocol, he said most of the shops have observed the directives since they are in shops, but the challenge was with the market women because of the crowded places.

He advised traders to continue to adhere to the precautionary measures established by the World Health Organization and the Ghana Health Service to contain the virus, stressing that ‘the disease is real’.