The Ghana Union of Traders Association(GUTA) has suspended the closure of shops in Accra in protest of the high cost of doing business fueled by the depreciation of the Cedi.

The decision follows a meeting with President Akufo-Addo and the Ga Mantse in Accra.

“Fellow traders, yesterday we had an opportunity for a meeting with the Overlord of the Ga State, the Ga Mantse and he has promised to take our concerns and grievances to the authorities. Thereafter, we had the opportunity to meet with the President. He has also given all the assurances that he shares our concern and that the plight that we are in, he is even much aware of it and that they are doing everything that they should do to stabilize the economy.

“He says he’s even worried that we have closed our shops to aggravate the situation. The dollar has not stabilized, it is going up and it is very scary. Let’s go and open our shops,” President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng said while addressing members of the Union.